Chelsea join Liverpool in the race to sign Nicolo Barella

Chelsea have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, as per 90min.

Despite spending over £600m over the last two transfer windows, the Blues endured a dire campaign last term. It appears the West London club are looking to spend big once again this summer to bolster the squad and bounce back immediately under the new boss Mauricio Pochettino’s guidance next season.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are keen on reinforcing their engine room by signing a new midfielder in this transfer window and are prioritising a move for Caicedo.

However, according to the report by 90min, Brighton and Hove Albion have slapped a £100m price tag on Caicedo’s head and Chelsea aren’t willing to match the Seagulls’ valuation to purchase the South American.

So, the report claims that the Blues are lining up alternative targets should they fail to sign Caicedo this summer and have earmarked Barella as a serious target.

Battle

However, it has been reported that Liverpool have prioritised bolstering their engine room this summer and have been showing a genuine interest in purchasing the Inter ace. So, Chelsea are set to face fierce competition from the Merseyside club in getting any potential deal done for the Italian.

It has recently been reported that Barella still has three years left in his current contract so Inter are in no rush to let their star man leave this summer and want a fee of around £68m if they are forced to cash-in. So, Chelsea or Liverpool will have to splash the cash to lure the Italian away from Giuseppe Meazza in this summer transfer window.

Barella is a box-to-box midfielder – who is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create chances for the attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

The 26-year-old is a highly talented midfielder and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be an excellent acquisition if Liverpool or Chelsea can secure his signature this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea or Liverpool eventually formalise their interest in signing the Inter star to reinforce their midfield department during this transfer window.