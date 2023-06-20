Arsenal submit £30m bid to sign Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have submitted an opening £30m offer for Jurrien Timber and have already agreed personal terms with the Ajax defender ahead of a potential move, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Mikel Arteta is on the look out for a versatile defender who can operate at both right-back and centre-back after injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu derailed Arsenal’s title charge last season.

Timber has now emerged as a top target for the Gunners and Ornstein claims that an opening £30m bid has now been submitted. Ajax have quickly rejected the offer as they are holding out for £50m, but Ornstein says there is optimism a compromise deal will be agreed between the two clubs.

The Athletic journalist claims that Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with Timber ahead of a possible switch to the Emirates Stadium, with the Daily Mail suggesting that the player is keen on moving to North London.

Talks will continue for the 22-year-old as Arsenal look to get their transfer business done early, but Fabrizio Romano says the Gunners are still keeping their options open with RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan also on their radar.

Ideal signing for the Gunners

Timber would be a terrific signing for Arsenal. He can play as centre-back or right-back, so will provide competition in those role. However, he is also comfortable on the ball and can move into central midfield, similar to what Oleksandr Zinchenko does on the left.

The defender made 34 league appearances for Ajax as they finished third in the Eredivisie last season. He is also attracting interest from Manchester United with Erik ten Hag believed to be a huge fan.

Arsenal will remember that they lost out to Manchester United in the race to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax last summer, so they will want to get a deal for Timber wrapped up quickly to avoid a similar scenario.

Arteta is going to be busy in the market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season. Arsenal are reportedly also working on deals to sign Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.