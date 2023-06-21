Man Utd plotting swoop for Inter Milan star Andre Onana

Manchester United are showing a ‘serious interest’ in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in this transfer window, as per Sky Italia.

David de Gea’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this month and Erik ten Hag wants to keep the Spaniard by tying him down to a new deal. However, despite being in contact with the 32-year-old regarding a renewal over the last few months, the Red Devils haven’t been able to persuade him to sign an extension yet.

So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in recent times and it is increasingly likely that De Gea will move away from Old Trafford for free at the end of this month.

According to the report by Sky Italia, Man Utd are the only club showing a serious interest in signing Onana as they look to replace De Gea should he end up leaving the club over the coming weeks.

Onana to Man Utd

The report further claims that should Man Utd come in with a formal offer, then the Cameroonian is expected to leave Inter in this transfer window.

It has been suggested that Inter don’t want to let their shot-stopper leave for cheap and want a fee of around £60m [€70m] if they are forced to cash-in. So, it appears Man Utd will have to splash the cash to lure the 27-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

Ten Hag previously enjoyed great success with Onana during their time together at Ajax Amsterdam and it appears the Dutch boss now wants to reunite with his former colleague at Man Utd.

The African, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, good aerially, excellent shot-stopper and also can play the sweeper-keeper role.

Onana possesses the necessary attributes to help Ten Hag implement his preferred possession-based style of football at Man Utd. So, he would be a great coup for the record Premier League champions should they opt to purchase him in this transfer window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether United eventually decide to formalise their interest in Onana to strengthen their goalkeeper position ahead of next term.