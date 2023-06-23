Man Utd open talks to sign Inter star Andre Onana

Manchester United have reportedly opened negotiations to sign Inter Milan star Andre Onana this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After spending more than a decade at Old Trafford, David de Gea’s time at the club is seemingly coming towards an end as despite reaching the final week of his current contract, he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already started to explore goalkeeper options to replace De Gea and it appears they have firmly registered their interest in signing Onana in this transfer window.

After showcasing his talent during his time at Ajax Amsterdam, the Cameroonian opted to join Inter last summer. Upon signing for the Nerazzurri, the 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at the Giuseppe Meazza, helping his side finish second in the Champions League last season.

Onana to Man Utd

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd have been exploring the market to replace De Gea in-case the 32-year-old opts to leave and they have already held direct talks with Onana’s representatives over a potential summer move.

The journalist further claims that Inter don’t want to sell their star man for anything less than £43m[€50m]. So, Man Utd could manage to purchase the African for a reasonable fee if they formalise their interest this summer.

Romano wrote:

“André Onana’s agent Albert Botines had direct meeting with Manchester United today. Man Utd are approaching goalkeepers to explore options in case de Gea leaves — still waiting for final decision on that one. Inter won’t sell Onana for less than €50m with add-ons.”

In a different Tweet, Romano also states that Ten Hag is a ‘big fan’ of Onana and it seems the Dutch boss is keen on reuniting with his former colleague at Old Trafford having already worked with him during their time together at Ajax.

Onana, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a highly talented goalkeeper and would be an ideal option to play in Ten Hag’s possession-based system. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd if they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford in this transfer window.