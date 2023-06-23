Man Utd submit third bid to sign Mount

Manchester United are ‘very confident’ they’ll sign Mason Mount after submitting an improved offer worth up to £55m for the want-away Chelsea midfielder, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Having spent more than £600m over the last two transfer windows, the Blues have been forced to sell some of their stars to balance the books in order to comply with the FFP rules.

Manchester City and Arsenal have already taken advantage of this situation by agreeing deals to sign Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz respectively. Man Utd are also looking to utilise Chelsea’s current circumstances by purchasing Mount.

The Red Devils have already submitted two official proposals worth up to £50m to acquire the midfielder’s services. However, the West London club have turned down both offers and are reportedly asking at least £60m to let their star man leave.

Man Utd have now returned with a third and final offer worth £50m plus £5m in add ons, according to Romano. The offer also includes more favourable payment terms and all parties are now ‘very confident’ a deal will be agreed.

Writing on Twitter, Romano said:

Manchester United third bid for Mason Mount is £50m plus £5m add ons, as expected. 🔴 #MUFC Told it also includes better payment terms conditions than last one. All parties very confident to get it done. Mount very clear with Chelsea: no new deal, he wants United move.

The journalist claims in another tweet that Mount has agreed to move to Old Trafford this summer and the record Premier League champions have already sorted out the personal terms with the Englishman.

Therefore, it’s now down to Chelsea to accept Man Utd’s final offer in order to get this deal done. Otherwise, they risk losing Mount for free when his contract expires in 12 months time.

Although Mount struggled to display his best last season, the 24-year-old has showcased his talent over the last few years in the Premier League. The midfielder is an extremely talented player and would certainly bolster Man Utd’s engine room if he eventually moves to Old Trafford ahead of next season.