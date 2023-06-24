Man Utd face battle to sign Inter star Andre Onana

Manchester United will need to pay around £52m to sign Andre Onana and Erik ten Hag has a ‘good relationship’ with the Inter Milan goalkeeper, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

With David de Gea edging closer towards leaving the club when his contract expires, United need a new no.1 and Onana has emerged as ten Hag’s key target.

It has been suggested that United have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that after working together at Ajax, ten Hag knows Onana ‘very well’ and they have a ‘good relationship’, so it’s no surprise he wants to be reunited this summer.

However, the journalist claims that having signed Onana just last summer, Inter are reluctant to sell the Cameroonian international in this transfer window unless a ‘big-money’ proposal is offered by his potential suitors, such as Man Utd.

Onana to Man Utd

Romano further states that Manchester United will need to pay around £52m [€60m] to get a deal agreed for Onana. Romano said:

“Inter have been very clear. They want at least €60m for Onana. It’s true Erik ten Hag knows the player very well since he was at Ajax and they have a good relationship, but at the moment Inter want big money for the goalkeeper. They don’t want to sell at the moment, so let’s see.”

The 27-year-old enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign at the Giuseppe Meazza last term, helping his team in winning the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

Onana is the perfect example of a modern-day goalkeeper as he is comfortable playing out from the back, can play the sweeper-keeper role, is an excellent shot-stopper and is also brilliant aerially.

So, the Inter star would be a great acquisition for Man Utd if they get a deal done for him this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions manage to get a deal done for Onana should de Gea eventually leave the club as a free agent.