Tottenham agree personal terms with Clement Lenglet

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona and have agreed personal terms with the defender, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

The 28-year-old joined the North London club on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona last summer. The centre-back has a mixed time during his debut campaign in England but he still managed to make 35 appearances across all competitions.

It seems Tottenham were suitably impressed with Lenglet’s performances last season as they are reportedly in talks with Barca to agree a permanent deal this summer.

According to the report by Sport, Tottenham have agreed on personal terms over a three-year deal with Lenglet to bring him back to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The report further claims that Spurs are trying to thrash out a deal with Barcelona to purchase the former Sevilla star and a fee of around £9m [€10m] plus add-ons is being discussed between the two clubs.

Lenglet to Tottenham

Sport also says that Barcelona are in financial difficulties and they need to sell some of their players to balance the books, so the Catalan giant are ready to cash-in on Lenglet this summer.

Having struggled with their defensive issues last term, Spurs have seemingly prioritised strengthening their backline ahead of next season.

Several players have been linked with a move to the Lilywhites over the last few months with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Harry Maguire being mentioned as serious targets.

But it seems they are keen on signing Lenglet permanently as well so, it remains to be seen how many defenders Tottenham decide to sign this summer in order to address their defensive frailties.

The Frenchman is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, reads the game well and is efficient in defensive contributions so he has good attributes to be a solid performer.

The 28-year-old could be a useful addition to Ange Postecoglou’s squad if the North London club sign him on a permanent deal this summer but Spurs fans will be hoping for at least one more centre-back signing over the coming weeks.