Man Utd open talks over deal to sign Chelsea target Moisés Caicedo

Manchester United have stolen a march on Chelsea after opening talks with Brighton over a potential deal for Moises Caicedo, according to 90min.

Chelsea have made it a transfer priority to sign a central midfielder this summer and Fabrizio Romano says they’re set to open talks with Brighton over a deal for Caicedo. Negotiations are expected to begin in the coming days and Romano says personal terms won’t be an issue.

Chelsea are desperate to bolster their engine room as they’ve already sold two regulars from last season and could lose another five midfielders if reports are to be believed. Caicedo is a fantastic ball-winner who seldom relinquishes possession and can create chances.

Denis Zakaria has returned to parent club Juventus after last season’s loan spell, N’Golo Kanté has left to join Al-Ittihad, Mateo Kovacic has left to join Manchester City, Mason Mount has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a move to AC Milan, and Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Brighton and Borussia Dortmund, so Caicedo is one of many midfielders Mauricio Pochettino needs.

Battle

However, Manchester United have stolen a march on Chelsea as 90min claims that the Red Devils have already made contact with Brighton to discuss a potential deal for the South American star.

United boss Erik ten Hag is also desperate to strengthen his midfield options this summer. Mount has been widely touted as Man Utd’s prime target but they are struggling to agree terms with Chelsea and have sounded out alternatives.

Caicedo is seemingly on the list and Man Utd have now made their interest known, so they could be about to go head-to-head with Chelsea over a deal for the combative midfielder.

The Ecuadorian international joined Brighton from Independiente in 2021 and has gone on to make 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with three assists. Caicedo has been a regular for the Seagulls since 2022 and is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.