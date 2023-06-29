Man City join Chelsea & Liverpool in Gabri Veiga race

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer.

The Spaniard had an impressive breakthrough campaign with Celta last season. The 21-year-old accumulated 11 goals and 4 assists from 40 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga outfit.

Chelsea and Liverpool are known to be exploring a move for the highly-rated youngster, but Romano reports that City have joined the pursuit after ending their interest in West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

Veiga currently has a release clause worth £34 million in his contract.

Big talent

Veiga was hugely impressive in his first full season with the Celta first-team. He made several key contributions in the final third, and helped Celta avoid relegation from the Spanish top-flight.

His emergence has not gone unnoticed. Chelsea and Liverpool have already expressed an interest, but City could scupper their chances of signing him after entering the race for his services.

Pep Guardiola’s side recently saw the departure of Ilkay Gundogan after the expiry of his contract, and they have already signed a replacement in Mateo Kovacic from rivals Chelsea.

However, the Croatian is more of a defensive-minded player, and Guardiola may want a creative addition to the squad as well. Veiga would be a good piece of investment for the club.

The Spaniard only recently turned 21 and looks a big talent. Out of his 11 goals last season, Veiga scored 4 of those from outside the box. He created 6 big chances over the league campaign.

The youngster also won 4 ground and aerial duels per appearance with 1 successful dribble. City should fancy their chances of luring him ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool this summer.

They have just won the continental treble and should be a lucrative destination over their rivals, who don’t have Champions League football. Chelsea have not even qualified for Europe.

City will have to trigger the player’s release clause to sign him. Celta president Carlos Mourino has already stated that Veiga won’t leave the club unless the entire fee is received up front.