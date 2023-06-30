Chelsea considering Onana or Maignan to replace Mendy

Following Edouard Mendy’s decision to leave Chelsea for Al-Ahly this summer, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to sign a replacement. The Blues have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin, but Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel that Andre Onana and Mike Maignan are also on the shortlist.

Romano claims that Chelsea want a young shot-stopper who can compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting place next season, but it remains to be seen if they’ll pay the lofty asking prices that Inter and Milan are requesting. Pochettino doesn’t appear to have trust in Marcus Bettinelli and Gabriel Slonina, so he’ll take to the transfer market for another goalkeeper.

Onana only joined Inter on a free transfer from Ajax in 2022 but could be on the move this summer after impressing at the San Siro. The 27-year-old made 41 appearances for the Nerazzurri last season, conceding 36 goals and keeping 19 clean sheets. He’s expected to leave Inter in the coming weeks and has a valuation of £52m.

Maignan joined Milan from LOSC Lille in 2021 and has gone on to make 68 appearances in all competitions, conceding 59 goals with 29 clean sheets. The French international has three years remaining on his deal at Milan and a £80m valuation, so that might put Chelsea off from making a move.

The Blues made £17m from Mendy’s sale, so it remains to be seen how much more they’re willing to spend on a goalkeeper that might have to play second fiddle to Kepa. The cheapest option from Trubin, Onana and Maignan would be the former, but Inter are also showing an interest.

Romano saying Chelsea want a young option between the sticks suggests they will go for a cheaper player, so Onana and Maignan might not be realistic targets at the age of 27. Pochettino wouldn’t sanction a transfer in excess of £50m for a player that’s sitting on the bench either, so time will tell who they end up making a move for.