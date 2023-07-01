Tottenham likely to sign Clement Lenglet this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to sign Clement Lenglet permanently in this transfer window, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After moving to the newly renovated White Hart Lane on a season-long loan deal last term, the 28-year-old had a mixed time in his debut campaign in the English top-flight, registering two assists and keeping a solitary clean-sheets in 25 league appearances.

It has been suggested that after being suitably impressed by the Frenchman’s performances last season, Tottenham are planning to sign him permanently in this transfer window to bolster their backline having already agreed on personal terms with the player.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently suggested that Spurs aren’t currently considering making a move for Lenglet and he is way down in the priority list for Ange Postecoglou.

However, speaking to Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel, Jacobs has said there is a likelihood that Tottenham could eventually decide to sign Lenglet over the coming weeks.

Lenglet to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Barcelona are currently in financial difficulties and are keen on cashing-in on Lenglet to balance their books.

Jacobs also states that Tottenham haven’t made a concrete approach to sign him and nothing has been finalised yet regarding this deal. But, things could change over the coming days and the price tag won’t be an issue for Spurs to secure his signature.

Jacobs said:

“The situation is unclear. I think there is still a likelihood that Lenglet will complete his move to Tottenham. Simply because we know that Barcelona want to get rid of him. “So all signs would point to that but nothing is done at this point. I also don’t think the fee is going to be a massive stumbling block either but this so called agreement in principle that looked done a few days hasn’t led to anything definitive.”

It has previously been suggested that Barcelona are ready to accept a fee of around £9m plus add-ons to sell the defender. So, the Lilywhites could manage to purchase him for a bargain deal if they opt to formalise their interest.

However, Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba have been mentioned as the primary targets for Tottenhan to address their defensive issues. So, Lenglet could be an alternative option if they fail to purchase key targets.