Chelsea agree fee to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have reportedly ‘agreed’ on a fixed £75m fee with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Moises Caicedo and the two clubs are now negotiating regarding the add-ons structure, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

After splashing more than £600m over the last two transfer windows, the Blues’ summer budget was restricted due to Financial Fair Play rules. But, following last month’s massive clear-outs, the West London club have managed to raise more than £200m – which should help them stay within the FFP regulations and spend once again in this window to strengthen the squad.

Chelsea have seemingly prioritised bolstering the engine room and have been linked with a host of options over the last few months with Caicedo emerging as the primary target.

It has previously been suggested that the Blues were set to open formal talks with the Seagulls over a deal to sign the 21-year-old. Now, writing on Twitter, Galetti has reported that Chelsea have already ‘agreed’ on a fixed £75m fee with Brighton to sign Caicedo and they are now discussing the add-ons structure.

Caicedo to Chelsea

The journalist further claims that Caicedo is ‘keen’ on moving to Stamford Bridge this summer and he has been ‘pushing’ hard to make this move happen.

Galetti wrote:

“Moises Caicedo, the talks between Chelsea and Brighton are entering in the final stage. Understand the 2 clubs agreed the fixed amount of the transfer (~£75m) and now they are discussing the add-ons. Moises is keen to join #CFC and he’s pushing for the move.”

Caicedo is a versatile midfielder as he is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but can also be deployed in the right-back position. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also is excellent in defensive contributions.

The midfielder has already showcased his talent in the Premier League over the last few seasons. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea if they sign him this summer.

Caicedo’s addition will help Enzo Fernández to play in a more free role and that should help bring the best out of the Argentinian. So, a midfield partnership of the South American duo would be a mouthwatering prospect for the West Londoners should the 21-year-old eventually joins the club over the coming weeks.