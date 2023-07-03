Tottenham receive boost in pursuit of Harry Maguire

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a big boost in pursuit of Manchester United star Harry Maguire as the Red Devils are ready to sell the Englishman this summer, as per The Sun.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, Spurs have decided to rebuild under the new manager Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

They have already managed to strengthen the goalkeeping and midfield department by signing Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison this summer. The Lilywhites are also on the verge of securing Manor Solomon’s signature to beef up their front line.

Defence is an area that Postecoglou is keen on reinforcing as well and Tottenham have been linked with numerous options over the last few months. Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Aymeric Laporte have all been mentioned as serious targets but Maguire is reportedly also on their radar.

According to the report by The Sun, Man Utd are ready to sell Maguire in this window to raise funds as their summer budget has been restricted due to FFP rules.

Maguire to Tottenham

It has previously been reported that having signed the player for a huge £80m fee a few seasons ago, United are now ready to let the 30-year-old leave for half of that price in this transfer window. So, Spurs could manage to sign the player in a reasonable deal should they manage to acquire his service.

Maguire is comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in the air, good in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. So, although he struggled to flourish at Old Trafford in recent times, he possesses the necessary attributes to play at the highest level.

Therefore, Maguire would be a solid signing for Tottenham if they opt to purchase him this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham opt to make a move for Maguire to bolster their defence if he eventually ends up leaving Man Utd in this transfer window.

It has been suggested that Tabsoba and Van de Ven are the primary targets for Ange Postecoglou’s side to bolster the backline so the Englishman could be an alternative option if they fail to sign key targets.