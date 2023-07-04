Chelsea will make Dusan Vlahovic bid after Lukaku sale

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea are prepared to make an approach for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic once they finalise the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku spent the recent campaign on loan with Inter Milan. He managed a modest tally of 14 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for the San Siro giants after missing 18 games through injuries.

It is known that Inter are interested in re-signing him, and Corriere dello Sport claim that Chelsea are hopeful of convincing the Nerazzurri to pursue a permanent deal for the Belgian star.

Once that happens, they could turn their attention to signing Vlahovic, who is valued at £69 million by Juventus.

Chelsea are prepared to accept a modest sum to part ways with Lukaku as his departure would have a big impact on their wage budget. He is currently their highest earner at £325,000 per week.

Marquee striker

Chelsea recently spent £32 million to sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but the 22-year-old may not be a guaranteed starter next season, considering his inexperience at the top level. The London giants are likely to invest on a high-profile striker, and Vlahovic seems their preferred choice.

The Serbian was one of the best strikers in world football in his time at Fiorentina. He netted a stunning 34 league goals for the Italian club in 2021 before his big transfer to Turin. At Juventus, he has failed to reach those heights with only 23 goals and 6 assists from 63 appearances thus far.

Despite his struggles, Chelsea clearly value the qualities of the 23-year-old and a transfer bid could be made as soon as they get Lukaku off their wage books. Vlahovic would be an upgrade on Lukaku. He is more mobile than the former Everton man and possesses better finishing skills.

At 23, he has time on his hands to adapt to the demands of the Premier League. In Mauricio Pochettino, he would have a manager who is patient and prepared to give him time. Chelsea have identified Pochettino as a potential long-term manager and only time will tell whether that is the case.