Man Utd submit bid to sign Fenerbahce star Altay Bayindir

Manchester United have reportedly made an opening £2.5m proposal to sign Fenerbahce star Altay Bayindir this summer, as per the Turkish journalist Murat Zorlu.

After failing to tie down David de Gea into a new long-term deal, the Red Devils have seemingly decided to sign a new shot-stopper in this transfer window.

Inter star Andre Onana has been mentioned as the primary target for Erik ten Hag and the record Premier League champions have reportedly submitted an opening £39m offer to secure his signature.

However, the Nerazzurri have rejected the proposal as they are demanding a fee of around £52m. It has been suggested that United’s budget has been restricted due to the FFP rules and they can only spend a fee of around £120m net this summer.

Having already spent around £55m to sign Mason Mount, United now need to be careful as they are planning to bolster several other positions as well within the remaining budget.

Therefore, Ten Hag’s side are lining up cheaper alternative targets to Onana in order to strengthen their goalkeeping position this summer. Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for United with Yassine Bounou, Robert Sánchez and Justin Bijlow being among them. But, Bayindir is now emerging as a new potential option.

Bayindir to Man Utd

Speaking on Sports Digitale(via the Daily Express), Zorlu has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Bayindir this summer and they have already submitted a £2.5m bid to acquire the goalkeeper’s service. Now, it remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce decide to accept the Red Devils’ opening proposal to let their star man leave in this transfer window.

It has come as a big surprise that United are exploring the possibility of signing the 25-year-old as his stats don’t reflect that he possesses the necessary qualities to play as a first-choice goalkeeper for a team of Man Utd’s stature, keeping nine clean-sheets with a saving rate of only 66% per game in 26 Super Lig appearances last term.

The Fenerbahce star’s ability with the ball at his feet doesn’t look promising either as his passing accuracy was only 69% last season. So, he might not be the right option to help United achieve their lofty ambitions next season and they would be better off exploring a proven goalkeeper such as Onana.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually decide to push forward with this deal and sign Bayindir, who is standing at 6ft 5in tall, this summer.