Tottenham ready to trigger Victor Nelsson’s release clause

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to trigger Victor Nelsson’s £21m[€25m] release clause to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Aksam.

It has widely been suggested that having struggled with their leaky defence last season, Spurs have decided to strengthen their backline in this transfer window and are seemingly planning to sign more than one option before the start of next season.

Several defenders have been linked with a move to the Lilywhites over the last few months with Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven being mentioned as primary targets. But, Nelsson is reportedly on their radar as well.

Most of the speculation surrounding Tottenham’s interest in the Denmark international have been coming from Turkey over the last few weeks and it has even been suggested that Ange Postecoglou’s side have already submitted a £19m[€22m] bid to sign the player.

However, according to the report by Aksam, Galatasaray have rejected the offer as they are demanding a fee of around £21m[€25m] – which is his release clause – to let their star man leave.

Nelsson to Tottenham

The report further claims that after contemplating for a while, Tottenham have now ‘decided’ to trigger the release clause in order to sign the defender. So, it seems Tottenham are close to brokering a deal for Nelsson in this transfer window.

It has been suggested that Tottenham have earmarked Van de Ven and Tapsoba as their primary targets to bolster their defence. They have reportedly opened formal talks with Wolfsburg to sign the Netherlands international and he is keen on playing under Postecoglou.

However, it has been reported that Leverkusen have slapped a huge £60m price tag on Tapsoba’s head. So, it seems Tottenham have decided not to move forward with a deal to sign the African and have opted to shift focus on a cheaper alternative target such as Nelsson.

The 24-year-old is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, good in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. He possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League so Nelsson could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they eventually opt to secure his signature in this transfer window.