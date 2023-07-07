Man Utd and Chelsea given Dusan Vlahovic transfer boost

Manchester United and Chelsea could be set to do-battle over a deal to sign £77m-rated Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after he was granted a move away this summer, according to 90min.

United are on the hunt for a striker after losing Cristiano Ronaldo last season and Wout Weghorst this summer and Dusan Vlahovic is one of many players on their wishlist.

Chelsea need a striker too after selling Michy Batshuayi, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the last 12 months, and the 23-year-old has been identified as a target alongside Victor Osimhen.

Jack Gallagher and Graeme Bailey of 90min say Vlahovic has ‘requested’ a move this summer and Juventus have given him permission to find a new club, so United and Chelsea have a genuine chance to sign him.

The Serbian international joined the Old Lady for £66m in 2022 but while he hasn’t quite lived up to his billing with 23 goals in 63 games, Juve are still demanding £77m for his signature.

United only have Anthony Martial to lead the line next season, but the 27-year-old can’t be trusted by Erik ten Hag after enduring an injury-hit campaign while scoring just six goals from 21 Premier League outings. Martial could be sold if Man United locate at least one replacement in attack, and Vlahovic could now emerged as a serious option.

Chelsea also have a fervent need for a centre-forward as Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on the move this summer, potentially leaving Mauricio Pochettino with Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana to choose from.

Vlahovic scored only 10 goals from 27 Serie A games last season, as Juventus finished seventh in the table, so the Old Lady are reportedly willing to cash in. United could do with two strikers to bolster their squad and £77m on one player isn’t a deal-breaker, but nothing is official at this stage.

Chelsea have generated £190m from player sales this summer, so they’ll be able to spend on Vlahovic if that’s the striker Pochettino wants. They have a young front line lacking a lot of Premier League experience, so it’s a risk not bringing in another name.