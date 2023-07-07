Chelsea have real interest in signing Paulo Dybala

According to Italian outlet Sportmediaset, Chelsea have real interest in signing Roma star Paulo Dybala.

The London giants have already strengthened their attack this summer with the purchases of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, but they are eyeing more reinforcements. Dybala has been linked with Chelsea over the past few days, and according to SportMediaset, manager Mauricio Pochettino is a long-time admirer of the former Juventus man.

Dybala currently has a low £10 million release clause on his contract for foreign clubs, and SportMediaset claim that Chelsea’s interest in signing him is real. They add that the Argentine is not looking to leave Roma at the moment, but a more substantial salary could make him think twice about staying. His release clause is active until July 31.

Quality player

Dybala joined Roma on a Bosman transfer from Juventus last summer. He had a fantastic debut campaign with the Stadio Olimpico outfit. In 38 appearances, he accumulated an impressive tally of 18 goals and 8 assists. Pochettino is now keen on bringing him to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether the Argentine can be convinced.

The 29-year-old has the ability to play anywhere in attack, but he is more suited from the second striker position. With the likes of Nkunku and Raheem Sterling already in the squad, the South American could be reluctant to move to Stamford Bridge unless he has assurances of regular first-team football.

Dybala has established himself as an undisputed starter at Roma, and would not want to drop to the bench at Chelsea. Pochettino will have a big role to play in persuading him. He was keen on signing his compatriot at former club Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, but a transfer broke down over image rights.

The Argentine would be a quality signing for Chelsea as he would provide regular goals and assists. This was Chelsea’s main concern in the recent campaign. Adding Dybala to the likes of Nkunku and Jackson should only boost Chelsea in their quest to finish in the Champions League places next season.