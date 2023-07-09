Dean Jones says Liverpool are interested in Levi Colwill

Liverpool are on the hunt for a centre-back this summer as a number of their existing options fell down the pecking order last season and might be upgraded. Transfer expert Dean Jones told Give Me Sport that the Reds are interested in Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, but there is stiff competition for his signature.

The 20-year-old has risen through the youth ranks to the fringes of Chelsea’s first-team, making 18 appearances for the U18s, three appearances for the U19s and 26 appearances for the U21s. Colwill was loaned out to Huddersfield Town (2021/22) and Brighton & Hove Albion (2022/23) to continue his development, but he might be in Chelsea’s senior squad next season now.

Colwill is not only coming off the back of an impressive campaign at Brighton that saw them finish in a Europa League place, he also led England to glory at the U21 European Championship. The Young Lions didn’t concede a single goal at the tournament, so his stock has greatly risen. It’s easy to see why Liverpool are keen.

Joe Gomez started just two Premier League games in the last three months of the season, Joel Matip started only three league outings from February onwards and Nathaniel Phillips managed only two appearances. Ibrahima Konaté featured in less than half the available top-flight matches too, so Jurgen Klopp has a lot of out-of-favour players that need upgrading.

Jones told Give Me Sport: “There are rumours about Liverpool holding interest in Colwill and I do actually think there is some foundation to that rumour. I’ve heard whispers of it. It seems increasingly likely Liverpool do look to sign a centre-back as well.”

So Liverpool might try to sign Colwill as they look to bring in a centre-back this summer but it remains to be seen if Chelsea would do business with a potential title rival. Brighton are keen to turn his move permanent and may pay up to £40m for the courtesy, but Colwill’s future won’t be decided until he’s spoken to new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 20-year-old can be proud of his efforts on loan and has real potential to be a world-beater in the future.