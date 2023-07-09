Romano: Chelsea could secure Moises Caicedo deal next week

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea could secure the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo next week.

The London giants are determined to land a holding midfielder this summer. They were initially keen on signing Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon, but Paris Saint-Germain beat them to his services. Chelsea have since focused on the transfer of Caicedo, and speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano has said that the clubs are trying to find a solution.

The Italian added that the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Blues, and a deal could be agreed next week. Chelsea are ‘very convinced’ about signing Caicedo, and view him as a ‘top target’ for the transfer window.

He said: “Direct conversation with Brighton, so more than sending an official bid every day it’s about discussing and trying to find a way together. Brighton know that Moises Caicedo wants to go, Brighton know every well since February that Moises Caicedo signed a new deal but he had the green light from Roberto De Zerbi to leave in the summer.” “Let’s say that they will try to find a solution altogether to make this happen. Of course, Caicedo has already said yes to Chelsea. It’s still not agreed between clubs, but could be next week. Let’s see what happens next days. For sure, Chelsea are very convinced by Moises Caicedo. He’s the top target.”

Big transfer

Caicedo was on Chelsea’s radar during the January transfer window, but Brighton rejected their £55 million offer on the table. The midfielder has since signed a new contract, and reports now claim that the Seagulls want £100 million for their prized asset.

As things stand, the Blues are reluctant to meet the valuation for the South American, and they remain optimistic of lowering the fee to around £80 million. The next few days could give an idea whether Brighton are prepared to negotiate on the figure.

The Ecuadorian would be a top-class acquisition for Chelsea. He only made his Premier League debut in April last year, but has already developed into one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders. He was on the radar of Arsenal as well in January.

Caicedo possesses excellent distribution skills, but he combines that with his strong tackling and ability to win regular duels. Chelsea recently parted ways with N’Golo Kante, and the youngster could be considered as a proper successor to the Frenchman.

Brighton are currently firm on their asking price after Declan Rice’s £105 million move to Arsenal. Chelsea will be hoping to convince the Seagulls to lower the initial fee by offering better payment terms and enticing performance-based add-ons.