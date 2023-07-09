Tottenham eye move to sign Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella with Ange Postecoglou eyeing a new role for the player, according to Football Transfers.

Cucurella joined the Blues from Brighton last summer in a deal worth in excess of £60m but struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge last season and could leave as part of the ongoing massive summer clear-out in West London.

The online news portal claims that Tottenham want to sign the 24-year-old as a replacement for versatile Croatia international Ivan Perisic – who is close to leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to Hajduk Split.

Cucurella featured in 33 games and recorded only two assists across all competitions in his debut season for Chelsea. Frank Lampard’s side were woeful last term in defence as they conceded 47 goals in the Premier League to finish 12th in the table.

The Spaniard was tipped to replace Ben Chilwell but had a tough time settling at Stamford Bridge. It’s believed that Cucurella is keen to fight for his position under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. He was part of the Chelsea players who reported for pre-season training last week with the hope of impressing the former Tottenham and PSG boss.

However, Football Transfers suggests that Chelsea are desperate to offload the left-back and it appears Tottenham are ready to offer Cucurella a fresh start.

New role

The report says Postecoglou has big plans for Cucurella as he wants to use him as an inverted full-back to play alongside former Brighton team-mate Yves Bissouma in the middle of the park.

Any move for the Chelsea man won’t have an impact on Spurs’ decision to sign Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg as the report says Postecoglou could deploy the Dutchman at left-back.

Cucurella is also comfortable at left-back or left wing-back, while van de Ven can play in central defence, so the versatile pair would provide Postecoglou with plenty of options at the back if they both moved to North London.

It’s not known how much Chelsea will demand for Cucurella but the 24-year-old is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt so he could be available at a reasonable price in today’s market.

