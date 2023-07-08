Tottenham eye summer move for Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura this summer but face competition from Napoli, according to Sky Germany via Get Football News.

Ko Itakura has forged a reputation as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga following his impressive performances for Borussia Monchengladbach last season.

He racked up 25 appearances and recorded two assists for Monchengladbach as they finished 10th in the Bundesliga. Ko Itakura was one of the most consistent performers for his side and is currently the subject of interest from several clubs.

Sky Germany claims that the 26-year-old could leave Gladbach this summer and Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing him, but they’ll face a battle with Napoli for his signature.

According to the report, Napoli are keen on signing Ko Itakura this summer as a possible replacement for centre-back Kim Min-jae, who is close to joining Bayern Munich, therefore Spurs would have to make a suitable offer to convince Gladbach into selling the Japanese star.

Ko Itakura has three years left on his current contract so Gladbach are under no pressure to sell. The centre-back is valued at £10m by Transfermarkt but Tottenham would have to pay a lot more to get a deal done.

Spurs are keeping their options wide open as they look to bolster their defence after conceding 63 goals in the Premier League last season, resulting in their 8th-placed finish and missing out on Europe next season.

Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte, Levi Colwill, Evan Ndicka, Harry Maguire, Edmond Tapsoba, and Micky van de Ven have all been linked with a move to the North Londoners, however, Itakura has emerged as a potential target.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are believed to be working on deals for both Tapsoba and Van de Ven, but it will depend on the club’s finances as they are yet to make any big sale this summer.

Itakura, who moved to Germany from Premier League Champions Manchester City on a four-year deal last summer, could be seen as a cheaper alternative to the likes of Tapsoba and Van de Ven.

