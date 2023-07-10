Valverde would be ‘unreal’ signing for Liverpool or Chelsea

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde will be a ‘brilliant’ acquisition for Chelsea or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Having endured a disappointing campaign last term, the Merseyside club have prioritised revamping their engine room this summer. Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to sign up to three new midfielders before the start of next season and the Reds have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It is believed that Liverpool will now focus on signing another option to reinforce their middle of the park and several players have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Romeo Lavia have all been mentioned as serious targets for Klopp’s side but Valverde has emerged as a key option in recent times. It has even been suggested that the Reds have already opened talks with Real Madrid to enquire about the details of signing the South American.

Battle

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has said that he will be ‘bowled over’ if Liverpool manage to purchase Valverde this summer as this would be an ‘unreal’ signing.

Jones said:

“I’ll be bowled over if they could achieve a signing like that because it is unreal to think it’s possible. It would be brilliant for them if it could happen. But I have an air of caution when considering their prospects.”

However, it has been reported that securing the 24-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Chelsea have also registered their interest in signing the player and have also opened negotiations with Los Blancos to learn about the conditions of purchasing the midfielder.

Having recently signed a new contract, Valverde – valued at around £86m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current deal. So, Real Madrid are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they decide to let him leave this summer.

It has been suggested that after purchasing Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler, the Spanish giants are currently bloated in their midfield department so they could look to cash-in on Valverde to raise funds in order to sign Kylian Mbappe. So, this will be a huge boost for the Liverpool or Chelsea in getting any potential deal done for the former Peñarol star.

Valverde is a highly talented midfielder and possesses the necessary attributes to play in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Chelsea if either club manage to lure him away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.