Romano shares update on Chelsea pursuit of Paulo Dybala

Chelsea admire Man Utd target Paulo Dybala but they are not in advanced talks to sign him this summer, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Dybala and his partner were in attendance at Wimbledon last Friday and they were enjoying their time in England.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva recently said that he wants the Blues to sign Dybala this summer and suggested that he even spoke to him about the matter when they met at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is admired by Mauricio Pochettino, as per the Daily Mail, but Romano says that there’s nothing advanced on a potential move to Chelsea. Roma see him as a crucial player in their project and Jose Mourinho hopes to keep him.

Dybala himself has admitted that he is not looking for a move at the moment, rather he is motivated for the pre-season with Roma.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport , via SportWitness, recently reported that Man Utd are also chasing Dybala – who has a £10m [€12m] release clause included in his current contract.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for another striker after Man Utd struggled for goals last season and it appears the South American is on his radar.

Romano said to Caughtoffside: “Despite Thiago Silva’s public comments about Paulo Dybala, I’m still told there’s nothing advanced on a potential move to Chelsea.

“We will see in the next weeks, but, for sure, Roma hope to keep him as Jose Mourinho considers Dybala a crucial player for the project.

“I think Dybala can succeed in the Premier League or indeed everywhere as he’s a top player; but he needs to feel “important” in his club, and that’s what Roma are giving him.”

Both clubs should move for him

Dybala is a top-class player and he is available at a decent price. Both Chelsea and Man United need to add quality in their attacking areas, and Dybala would be a smart addition for either team.

Blessed with pace and skill, Dybala made his name as a world-class player during his time with Juventus. The World Cup winner with Argentina would do well in the Premier League, but it appears that he is happy at Roma.

He scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 38 games in all competitions for Roma, and needless to say, he would be a stellar addition to any top Premier League club, including Chelsea or United.

Both clubs can tempt him with a huge salary and a lucrative contract package but whether Dybala would be keen to move is a different question.