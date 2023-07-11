Arsenal linked with shock swoop to sign Kyle Walker

Arsenal are set to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax in a £39m deal to solve their right-back problem, allowing Mikel Arteta to move Ben White back to a central position this coming season. Timber will be able to operate in both roles too, but El Nacional believe the Gunners are still on the hunt for another versatile defender to bolster their backline – Kyle Walker.

The report claims Arsenal are far from finished in the transfer market this summer and want Walker at the Emirates Stadium to make it their third Manchester City player to London in 12 months. Walker is coming off the back of winning the treble with the Sky Blues, but he does have an uncertain future due to his expiring contract.

The 33-year-old has one year remaining on his deal and hasn’t yet committed to staying beyond 2024, so City may have a decision to make whether to cash in early or let Walker leave on a free transfer next year if an extension isn’t signed. There is believed to be a contract on the table for Walker, so City aren’t looking to sell if they don’t have to.

This surely rules Arsenal out of any deal.

Arteta knows the England international from his time as Pep Guardiola’s No.2, but Arsenal don’t need another right-back who can play centrally with Timber soon to join up with White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Walker joined City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 and has gone on to make 254 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals with 18 assists.

He’s won five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups and one Champions League in his six years in Manchester, so it’s easy to see why Arsenal would want a player of his calibre. But it’s highly unlikely a deal gets over the line because both parties have no interest in doing business over Walker.

Bayern Munich have been linked with a move and Walker is believed to be considering his options, so they might be leading the race over Arsenal.