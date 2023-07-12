Tottenham eye Clement Lenglet to strengthen defence

Tottenham are expected to sign at least one centre-back this summer after struggling to keep the goals out last season. The North London outfit have been linked with Gleison Bremer and Micky van de Ven, but Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness ) say Clement Lenglet is back on their radar.

Tottenham had the 28-year-old on loan last season but opted against turning his move permanent. They could make a U-turn, however, as Lenglet won’t break the bank. Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sportskeeda ) says Barcelona are keen to sell the French international for €15m (£13m) but may accept €10m (£8.5m) with bonuses.

Tottenham conceded 63 goals in the Premier League, so Ange Postecoglou desperately needs to upgrade their backline. Cristiano Romero and Eric Dier were regulars at the back, but Davinson Sánchez, Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon could easily be moved on after falling down the pecking order.

Sanchez was short of form last season and would end up losing his place in the starting eleven. The 27-year-old made 18 league appearances but amassed less than 900 minutes on the pitch. His deal at Tottenham is up in 2024, so Spurs have a decision to make whether to cash in early or risk losing him for nothing next year.

Tanganga only made seven appearances in all competitions last season, racking up just 146 minutes in the league. The 24-year-old spent most of the campaign on the bench, so it’s easy to see he’s surplus to requirements. And as for Rodon, the 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Stade Rennais, so Tottenham lost faith in him a long time ago.

Lenglet made 35 appearances while on loan in North London before, scoring one goal with two assists. He doesn’t have a future back at Barcelona, despite making 160 appearances since his 2018-move from Sevilla, so Spurs could land themselves a potential bargain. Postecoglou might look to offload some outcasts to reinvest the money towards the replacement.