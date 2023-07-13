Man Utd in talks over surprise move to sign Joao Felix

Anthony Martial is the only centre-forward Manchester United have in the first-team after Cristiano Ronaldo and Wout Weghorst’s departures, so Erik ten Hag is expected to sign at least one striker before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Red Devils have been linked with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic, but José Ignacio Fernández of Spanish outlet ABC says Man United are in talks over a deal to sign Joao Felix.

The 23-year-old has recently returned to Atletico Madrid after a loan spell at Chelsea, but he didn’t have the best time in England with only four goals from 20 games in all competitions.

Felix joined Atleti from Benfica in 2019 and has gone on to make 131 appearances across the board, scoring 34 goals with 18 assists. The Portuguese international has played a lot of games under Diego Simeone, but he hasn’t been a regular in the starting eleven, nor has his form justified the financial outlay.

Atleti paid £113m to sign Felix but are desperate to sell him this summer, so his move to Madrid hasn’t gone to plan. The 23-year-old hasn’t hit double figures for goals in any season since his move from Benfica, so why would United want him at Old Trafford?

Struggle

Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard said in May that Felix has an asking price of £88m, so he won’t come cheap if United want a permanent deal. It’s hard to see Man United paying close to that amount for a forward who scored only four goals last season.

The report from ABC suggests that Atletico Madrid would be open to sending Felix out on loan again, so a short term deal may appeal to Man Utd. The players agent is already trying to find him another club and Felix is keen on returning to the Premier League.

According to the report, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also expressed an interest in the Portuguese international, so United could face competition.

The 23-year-old scored 15 goals with nine assists from 26 Primeira Liga games in his last season at Benfica (2018/19), but he hasn’t come close to matching that tally in the years that followed. Ten Hag will surely feel there are better options than Felix to bolster United’s impotent attack, not to mention cheaper too.