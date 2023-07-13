Tottenham confident of signing Juventus defender Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘growing increasingly confident’ of sealing a deal for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his defence, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer and the online news portal claims that Juve’s current financial struggles could pave for Spurs to agree a deal.

Tottenham have been linked with several centre-backs including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte, Levi Colwill, Evan Ndicka, Harry Maguire, and Clement Lenglet, but Bremer has emerged as a potential target.

He joined Massimiliano Allegri’s side from Torino last summer and has grown to become one of the best defenders in Italy following his outstanding displays for the Old Lady last season.

The Brazil international racked up 43 appearances across all competitions, scored five goals, and provided one assist as Juventus finished 7th in the Serie A after a tough start to the season. He was a key part of the club’s defensive unit that conceded 33 goals in the league last campaign.

The South American is versatile and can play a number of positions across the backline as evidenced at Juve last term – making him an ideal fit for Tottenham.

Reinforcement

According to Football Insider, Juventus are willing to sell Bremer for around £43m this summer, the same amount they spent on signing him from Torino. It is believed that Spurs could bargain with Juve to reduce their asking price due to their financial situation.

Bremer has four years left on his current contract and after just one season at Juventus, he could be on the move once again this summer as he’s top of Postecoglou’s transfer list.

The former Celtic boss wants to bring in a left-sided centre-back following the exit of Clement Lenglet – who has returned to Barcelona after a successful loan at Spurs. He joined the club on a season-long loan last summer and featured in 35 games in all competitions and made three goal contributions as the Lilywhites finished eighth in the Premier League table.

Tottenham are said to be in negotiations with Barcelona in bid to find an agreement to sign the France defender on a permanent basis and have already submitted an offer worth £8.5m (€10m), but Barca are demanding a minimum of £13m (€15m) for his services.

Spurs want to shore up their defence which conceded 63 goals in the top-flight last season and Postecoglou is reportedly looking to sign two centre-backs, with Bremer and Lenglet both potentially arriving this summer.

