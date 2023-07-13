Chelsea progressing in talks with Brighton to sign Caicedo

Chelsea are reportedly progressing in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Moises Caicedo this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Despite spending over £600m over the last two transfer windows, the Blues endured a dire campaign last term. So, they have decided to rebuild under the new boss Mauricio Pochettino’s guidance.

The West London club are planning to spend once again to bolster the squad this summer, but their budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations.

So, they are forced to sell some of their stars to balance the books and raise funds in order to provide Pochettino with enough resources to compete at the highest level from next season. Chelsea have identified the midfield is an area that needs strengthening and have earmarked Caicedo as the primary target.

Caicedo to Chelsea

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Chelsea have been in negotiations with Brighton to sign the South American and they are ‘moving’ in talks to get a deal done.

The journalist further claims that Brighton want more than £70m to let their star man leave and the two clubs are currently ‘discussing’ to find an agreement regarding the fixed fee.

Romano also says that Chelsea will include add-ons to match the South Coast side’s valuation and they will continue negotiations with Brighton to purchase the player as soon as possible. So, it remains to be seen whether they can eventually manage to lure the youngster to Stamford Bride over the coming weeks.

Romano wrote:

“Understand Moisés Caicedo deal is now ‘moving’ between Chelsea and Brighton. The two clubs are discussing amount of fixed fee, £70m not enough. Deal will 100% also include add-ons. Negotiations continue to find a solution as soon as possible.”

It has previously been reported that Brighton don’t want to sell their star man for anything less than £80m. So, Chelsea will have to break the bank to secure the 21-year-old’s signature.

The Ecuadorian has already expressed his desire to move to Stamford Bridge so this should help Pochettino’s side in brokering a deal for the Brighton star.

Caicedo is a highly talented midfielder and possesses the potential to become a world-class player going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea if they manage to purchase him over the coming weeks.