Tottenham agree personal terms for Micky van de Ven

Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven ahead of a potential move this summer, as per Football Insider.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old defender this summer but they are yet to agree a deal with the Bundesliga club.

Nevertheless, they have made the first step towards signing van de Ven after agreeing personal terms with the player, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that Tottenham are willing to pay £25m for the Holland Under-21 international, while Wolfsburg hold out for around £30m, so the two clubs aren’t that far apart in their valuations.

Football Insider says that Tottenham are confident a deal will be finalised soon after van de Ven agreed a five-year deal that would keep him at the club until 2028. Spurs have been in formal talks with Wolfsburg and hope a deal can be agreed soon.

Excellent addition

Tottenham underachieved last season, but they will look to make strong progress under former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou – who was installed as the new head coach in north London this summer.

While the central talking point remains about whether Harry Kane will leave the club, Spurs are quietly doing their business strengthening the squad.

They have confirmed the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski and signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario – who joined for £15m from Empoli. England midfielder James Maddison signed from Leicester for £40m while winger Manor Salomon has joined on a free transfer.

Postecoglou is now targeting defenders as he looks to shore up a defence that conceded over 60 goals last season. Van de Ven is a left-sided centre-back and he is definitely an upgrade over Davinson Sanchez, who could be offloaded this summer. Spurs have also registered interest in Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, but he would be expensive.

Journalist Nizaar Kinsella reported on Twitter that Spurs are showing keen interest in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill but they face strong competition from Brighton and Liverpool for his signature.