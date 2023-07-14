Tottenham join Chelsea in the race to sign Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David this summer, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

After moving to the Stadio Pierre-Mauroy back in 2020, the 23-year-old has established himself as a key player for Les Dogues over the last few years. The Canadian enjoyed a stellar campaign last term in the French top-flight, scoring 24 goals and registering four assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances.

It appears having been impressed by the 23-year-old’s displays for Lille in recent times, several big clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing him, including Tottenham and Chelsea.

According to the report by L’Equipe, Chelsea are looking to strengthen their striker department this summer and have identified David as a serious target. The report further claims that the Blues have already opened formal talks with Lille to enquire about the details of signing the player.

Battle

However, L’Equipe states that securing a deal for David won’t be straightforward for Chelsea as Tottenham are also plotting a swoop for him as a replacement for Harry Kane if they are forced to cash-in on the 29-year-old over the coming weeks.

The French outlet also says that Lille are ready to let their star man leave this summer and want a fee of around £51m[€60m]. So, Tottenham or Chelsea will have to spend a big chunk of their transfer budget to sign the Canadian.

It has been suggested that having struggled with goal-scoring issues last term, Chelsea are keen on signing a new prolific striker this summer. The Blues have already purchased Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal to bolster their attack but they are looking to add another striker option with David now emerging as a serious option.

On the other hand, Tottenham hitman, Kane’s future is currently hanging in the balance as he has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with Spurs yet.

Bayern Munich are seemingly looking to take advantage of his situation as they have formalised their interest in signing the Englishman after getting encouraged by Kane’s intention of moving to the Allianz Arena this summer.

So, if he eventually leaves Tottenham before the start of next season then they will need a new striker to strengthen their attack and in that case, David could be a solid acquisition.

The 23-year-old is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Spurs or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.