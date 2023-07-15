Liverpool ready to join Chelsea in the race to sign Caicedo

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a summer swoop for Chelsea target and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo if the Merseyside club end up losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer, as per talkSPORT.

After enduring a woeful campaign last term, Jurgen Klopp’s side have prioritised revamping their engine room in this transfer window and have decided to sign at least three new midfielders after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leave the club.

They have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and it has been suggested that they will make a move to sign another midfielder with Romeo Lavia being mentioned as a serious target.

However, Saudi Arabian clubs’ recent interest in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have seemingly forced Liverpool to change their summer plan completely.

Al Ettifaq have already agreed on personal terms with Henderson to sign the Englishman so it seems he is ready to move to the Middle East. On the other hand, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Al Ittihad boss Nuno Espirito Santo is pushing hard to sign Fabinho ahead of next season.

Battle

So, if Liverpool are forced to sell two of their key players this summer then it is expected that Klopp will be looking to replace them before the start of next season and according to the report by talkSPORT, the Merseyside club are planning to make a move for Caicedo should they fail to keep hold of Henderson and Fabinho.

However, The report claims that Liverpool are set to face fierce competition from Chelsea in getting any potential deal done for the South American as Mauricio Pochettino’s side are also keen on securing his signature.

talkSPORT further states that Brighton don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £100m. So, Liverpool or Chelsea will have to break the bank to lure Caicedo away from the AMEX Stadium this summer.

Chelsea have decided to sign a new midfielder this summer and have been in contact with Brighton to sign Caicedo. It has also been reported that the midfielder is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge so, it appears the Blues are currently the favourite over the Reds to sign the 21-year-old in this transfer window.

Caicedo is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature this summer.