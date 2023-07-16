Tottenham ready to make £34m bid for Gleison Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a £34m (€40m) bid to sign Juventus defender Gelison Bremer this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is keen on revamping his defence and Bremer has been identified as a prime target.

The online news portal claims that the North Londoners want to test the waters with their opening offer and hope Juventus’ current financial situation will help them secure a cut-price deal for the Brazil international.

Tottenham have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer window, bringing in James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, and Manor Solomon to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Lilywhites are yet to sign a defender which is top of Postecoglou’s priority after shipping in 63 goals in 38 league games last term as they finished 8th in the table and missed out on Europe.

Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte, Levi Colwill, Evan Ndicka, Harry Maguire, and Clement Lenglet have all been linked with a move to Tottenham this summer.

However, Bremer has emerged as a serious target and it looks like Tottenham are ready to formalise their interest in the South American.

He was rock solid in defence for Juventus last season as he featured in 43 games and made six goal contributions in all competitions. He helped Massimiliano Allegri’s outfit concede just 33 goals in the league.

Quality signing

Bremer is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Italy and his versatility makes him an ideal fit for Postecoglou. He would be an upgrade on the likes of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, and Davinson Sanchez – who struggled for consistency last term.

Spurs brought in Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal last summer. The France international racked up 35 appearances and made three goal contributions. He returned to Spain after a successful loan spell and Spurs have opened negotiations with Barcelona to sign him on a permanent basis.

Tottenham have made an offer worth £8.5m (€10m), but Barca are demanding a minimum of £13m (€15m) for the 28-year-old. With Spurs also hoping to seal a move for Bremer, it looks like Postecoglou could be signing two centre-backs this summer.

