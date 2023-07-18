Chelsea’s bid to sign £21.5m Matheus França hits stumbling block

Chelsea have sanctioned a major fire sale this summer after spending more than £500m on new players last season – Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kanté, César Azpilicueta, Abdul-Rahman Baba – but they still are procuring the signatures of highly-rated young talent from overseas – Ângelo (18), Diego Moreira (18).

Chelsea aren’t finished in the transfer market either, with Gabriel Andrade and Raphael Zarko of Globo Esporte saying they’re on the hunt for Matheus França. The Brazilian outlet says Chelsea have submitted an offer for the young attacker and are hoping to tie up a deal to bring him to West London.

However, they face a battle to land the 19-year-old as Globo Esporte says Crystal Palace have lodged a rival bid. Flamengo revealed the Eagles made an offer that they haven’t responded to yet, so time will tell where he ends up this summer. The Brazilian outfit want £21.5m for the teenager.

Battle

Chelsea seem the most likely to sign França as they’re a bigger club than Palace and have higher aspirations next season, but the report states that the Blues could loan out the 19-year-old to RC Strasbourg if he signs. Palace would want to give França playing time from the off which may be better for his development.

However, Chelsea have six players under the age of 20 in their first-team squad – Angelo, Moreira, Lewis Hall, Gabriel Slonina, Andrey Santos, Carney Chukwuemeka – and a manager in Mauricio Pochettino that gives youth a chance, so might that factor in França’s decision?

The Brazilian has made 54 appearances in all competitions since rising through the youth ranks to the first-team, scoring nine goals. He’s been called up for the national team at U17 and U20 level and looks to have a bright future.

Some players choose regular playing time over joining a bigger side, so there’s no guarantee that Chelsea will win the race for his signature. And with Palace making a bid for the Flamengo forward, they’re serious about getting a deal over the line.