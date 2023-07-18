Tottenham offered chance to sign PSG mifielder Xavi Simons

Tottenham Hotspur have the opportunity to sign Paris St-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons as the Ligue 1 champions look to use the 20-year-old in their pursuit of Harry Kane, according to renowned journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Luis Enrique’s side have been linked with a move for Kane this summer, however, the 29-year-old’s asking price is proving to be a stumbling block so far.

Kane has just one year left on his contract in North London but Tottenham are still reportedly demanding around £100m for his signature, which is proving too hot even for PSG.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Ligue 1 champions will offer Spurs the chance to sign Simons as part of a player-plus-cash swap deal to help reduce the fee for Kane.

The French side are also working on deals for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix therefore it’s unlikely they will be able to spend a huge fee on Kane this summer.

Simons was one of the standout players in the Eredivisie last season where he scored 22 goals and recorded 12 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for PSV Eindhoven as they finished 2nd in the league table.

The highly-rated youngster moved to PSV on a free transfer from PSG last summer, however, the club inserted a clause in the player’s contract allowing them to buy him back for around £10m. PSG activated that clause earlier this month but his long-term future is still undecided and he could be heading to Tottenham if they are interested in taking in part-exchange for Kane.

Reinforcement

Spurs have already signed five players including Manor Solomon, Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro, Guglielmo Vicario, and James Maddison, and are still in the market for defensive reinforcements.

However, bringing in a midfielder could also be on the cards and Simons would be an excellent addition to Ange Postecoglou’s side following his goal-scoring exploits. He may not be an out-and-out striker like Kane but he would ease the goalscoring burden with his threat from attacking midfield or the wings.

Simons, who is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, was once linked with a move to Arsenal but it seems the Gunners have switched attention to other alternatives. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is a tough operator so it won’t be easy for PSG to negotiate any deal.

