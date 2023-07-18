Tottenham interested in signing Brentford’s Ivan Toney

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney as they eye possible replacements for Harry Kane, according to Football Transfers.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich – who have seen two bids rejected by Spurs with the second one worth £81m (€94m). Thoms Tuchel’s side are expected to make a third bid in the coming days as they look to wrap up the deal for the England international.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn in his latest interview revealed that bringing the 29-year-old to the Allianz Arena would be a dream come true as he’s seen as a direct replacement for Robert Lewandowski – who joined Barcelona last summer.

Kahn told Sport Bild via Daily Mail:

“He’s under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that’s all a dream of the future. “Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let’s see what else happens”

Kane has just one year left on his current contract with Tottenham and could leave for nothing next summer if he’s not sold soon with Manchester United also showing keen interest. He was added to Ange Postecoglou’s squad for the tour of Australia and the Far East despite his future uncertainty.

Replacement

With Kane tipped to depart, Tottenham are in the market for a striker and Football Transfers claims they have set their sights on Ivan Toney.

The report says Spurs are prepared to wait until January to sign the 27-year-old as that’s when his ban ends. Daniel Levy would ideally like to keep hold of Kane until the winter window when he can still sell him for a fee before bringing in Toney as a direct replacement.

Spurs would only make a move this summer if Kane leaves the club in the coming weeks. Tottenham have offered Kane a new contract extension but the club’s all-time goalscorer is yet to commit his future to the club.

Toney was one of the standout players for Brentford last season. He scored 21 times and recorded five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Bees as they finished 9th in the Premier League table, just one point behind Tottenham.

However, he is currently serving an eight month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules, including betting against his own team. The ban ends on January 16th, 2024 and he can only start training again from September.

Toney is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much Brentford would want to sell either now or in the winter. The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the best target men in England.

