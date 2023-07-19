Tottenham tipped to sign Harry Maguire this summer

Former striker turned pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United and join Tottenham Hotspur.

After moving to Old Trafford back in 2019, the 30-year-old managed to establish himself as a key member of United’s first eleven and he was handed the responsibility of leading the team as a captain.

However, things started to go south for the Englishman after returning from an injury problem during the 2021/22 season before struggling to find regular game-time under Erik ten Hag last term.

As a consequence of his recent slump, the Dutch boss has decided to dismiss Maguire from the captaincy duty and it has been suggested that Ten Hag is ready to let him leave this summer.

Speaking on talkSport, Agbonlahor has urged Maguire to leave Man Utd as the pundit feels United fans’ treatment towards the defender is completely unfair.

Maguire to Tottenham

The former striker further claims that Tottenham should sign Maguire as they are in desperate need of reinforcements to their centre-back position. Agbonlahor also says that the 30-year-old would certainly be able to play regular first-team football if he were to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane and that should help him resurrect his career.

Agbonlahor said:

“Harry Maguire, for me, is a top centre-half. I don’t like the way he gets treated by Manchester United fans and sheep on social media – if I am him, then I am leaving the circus. “He starts in that Spurs defence – There are a lot of teams that are sorted, centre-back wise. Liverpool with Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Matip and Gomez. For teams that aren’t sorted with centre-halves, I think he will play. Spurs, for instance, they probably need four centre-halves.”

Tottenham are reportedly keen on bolstering their defence this summer and they have been linked with numerous options over the last few months with Maguire being mentioned as a potential target.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are ready to cash-in on their star man if they receive an offer of around £40m. So, Spurs will have to spend a big chunk of their transfer budget to sign the 30-year-old.

Although Maguire, standing at 6ft 4in tall, struggled to perform at his best in recent times, he previously showcased his ability to display impressive performances at the highest level. So, he could turn out to be a solid signing for Tottenham if they manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.