Chelsea weigh up Marc Guehi move after Fofana’s injury

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are weighing up a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi following a serious knee injury for Wesley Fofana.

The London giants confirmed yesterday that Fofana underwent a surgery for an anterior cruciate knee ligament damage. The Frenchman could miss most of next season as a result, and The Guardian claim that Chelsea are considering a new signing to fill the void.

Guehi is one of the names under consideration. The 23-year-old joined Palace from Chelsea for £18 million two years ago, and The Guardian claim that the Eagles would look to make a significant profit if they decide to sell the England international.

Possible transfer

Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill are currently the only fit senior centre-backs in the squad, but Benoit Badiashile is anticipated to return from a groin injury in the coming weeks.

Four centre-backs are normally sufficient for any club, but Chelsea may want added assurance. Silva will be 39 in September, and the Brazilian could show signs of regression in the upcoming season.

Guehi would be a top signing for Chelsea, but he is unlikely to come on the cheap as Palace value him at £50 million. The Blues could sign Guehi for £40 million as they already have a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The 23-year-old has made immense progress since his move to south London in 2021. Last season, he had a top campaign with 50 accurate passes per game, making 3.6 clearances and winning 4.3 duels on average.

He is now a full international with England, and could be tempted to reunite with Chelsea where he spent 12 years. He may not be a guaranteed starter, but could become one in the long-term with Silva heading out.

Chelsea are currently in the United States for five pre-season friendlies starting with Wrexham tonight. They will be hoping to land Guehi as soon as possible such that he can integrate with him in training.