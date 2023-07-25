Blow for Tottenham with Mbappe nearing record transfer

Tottenham Hotspur could lose Harry Kane this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, so new manager Ange Postecoglou is drawing up a list of potential replacements.

One player Tottenham are interested in is Kylian Mbappe who has an uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain, but Sky Sports say their pursuit has taken a major blow due to Al-Hilal making a world-record bid for the 24-year-old’s signature. Chelsea, Man United, Inter Milan and Barcelona have been credited with an interest too.

Mbappe is embroiled in a public pursuit with PSG as he wants to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024. The Parisians don’t want to lose him for free next year, however, so they’re keen to cash in early. PSG have accepted Al-Hilal’s offer of £259m, but it’s unknown if personal terms will be agreed.

Mbappe doesn’t want to sign a deal with another club if it interferes with his dream of joining Real in 12 months, but reports suggest Al-Hilal would be willing to sign the French international on a one-year deal worth £605m – the transfer and salary package would set the Saudi club back €1bn (£860m).

PSG would consider a loan move away for Mbappe too, but they’re not happy at the prospect of taking a loss, paying £150m to sign him from AS Monaco in 2018. And although the public dispute isn’t showing the 24-year-old in a great light, it’s easy to see why Tottenham would be keen.

Mbappe has scored 212 goals with 98 assists from 260 games at PSG, boasting five league titles and five domestic cups. He’s scored 40 goals with 24 assists from 70 games for the French national team, having won the World Cup and Nations League, so he’s the best player in the world right now.

It’s hard to see him turning down the European giants and Al-Hilal to join Tottenham, however, so they might want to turn their attention elsewhere. The Frenchman is a bit out of their price range.