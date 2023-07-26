Chelsea preparing to submit new bid to sign Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to submit a new formal bid to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo this summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Blues have decided to revamp their engine room in this transfer window after letting N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic leave the club.

Several players have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last few months with Caicedo emerging as a serious target. Chelsea have been in negotiations with Brighton to sign the midfielder and have already seen a £70m bid rejected by the Seagulls.

Now, writing on Twitter, Galetti has reported that the West London club are set to table a fresh bid to sign the South American over the coming days and Brighton are adamant that they want £100m to let their star man leave this summer.

Caicedo to Chelsea

The journalist further claims that Chelsea will try their best to sign Caicedo as Mauricio Pochettino considers the Ecuadorian as an ideal signing to strengthen the midfield department. So, it remains to be seen whether the West London club will eventually manage to secure a deal for Caicedo in this transfer window if Brighton stay firm on their valuation.

Galetti wrote:

“Chelsea are ready to speed things up for Caicedo making a new bid in the next days. The position of Brighton is quite adamant, asking for at least £100m, but Chelsea will do their best to sign the Ecuadorian. Poch considers him the ideal player to strengthen the midfield.”

It has previously been reported that Liverpool are also planning to sign Caicedo as a replacement for Fabinho, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent times.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Merseyside club haven’t made any concrete approach yet to sign Caicedo and Chelsea are the only club pushing to secure his signature.

Caicedo is an extremely talented player and has already showcased his talent in the Premier League. So, he would certainly bolster Chelsea’s midfield department if they acquire his service in this transfer window. It is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually manage to lure Caicedo away from the AMEX Stadium this summer.