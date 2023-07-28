Tottenham plotting swoop for Barcelona star Franck Kessie

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a swoop for Barcelona star Franck Kessie in this transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, Spurs have decided to rebuild the squad under the new boss Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

They have already signed Guglielmo Vicario James Maddison and Manor Solomon to reinforce the goalkeeping, midfield and forward departments ahead of next season.

It has been suggested that the Australian boss is keen on strengthening the backline as well with Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba emerging as serious targets.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are seemingly looking to sign a second midfield option in this transfer window as they have been linked with several options in recent times with Douglas Luiz and Conor Gallagher being mentioned as potential options but Kessie is reportedly on their radar as well.

Kessie to Tottenham

According to the report by Sport, Tottenham are planning to revamp their squad with the influx of money they will generate if they sell Harry Kane over the coming weeks.

The report further claims that the North London club may look to sign a new midfielder and have already warned Barcelona that they could make an attempt to sign Kessie.

Sport also states that the Ivory Coast international is unlikely to get regular game-time at Camp Nou next season so Barcelona are ready to cash-in on him if they receive a significant offer from his potential suitors such as Tottenham. So, it seems Postecoglou’s side can secure the African’s signature if they formalise their interest this summer.

Kessie – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is excellent in taking penalties, is good in defensive contributions and also works extremely hard without possession.

The 26-year-old possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League so he would be an excellent signing for Tottenham if they purchase him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing Kessie if he moves away from Camp Nou in this transfer window.