Elye Wahi wants Chelsea transfer after opening bid

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Montpellier striker Elye Wahi wants to join Chelsea, who have already made a bid to sign him.

The 20-year-old was in fine form for Montpellier last season. He registered an impressive tally of 19 goals and 6 assists from just 33 appearances.

It is now reported by L’Equipe that Chelsea recently made an opening offer of £23.5 million, but the proposal was not sufficient for the Ligue 1 club.

Montpellier are aware that Wahi wants to join Chelsea as quickly as he can, but they are not prepared to grant his departure until their demands are met.

Top prospect

Wahi has developed into one of the best young strikers in French football. Last season, only six players outscored him over the entire Ligue 1 campaign.

After such a promising season, he is prepared to take the next step in his career. Wahi feels he would benefit from a move to Chelsea in the long run.

Chelsea plan to loan him out for the coming season, but the striker could have a bright future at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants struggled throughout the previous campaign. Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling were their leading scorers with just 9 goals.

Their fortunes look likely to change with the promise shown by Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in pre-season.

Wahi is another striker with plenty of potential, but Chelsea believe he could develop better with a temporary stint away from the club next season.

As things stand, Chelsea have received the green light from Wahi to sign him, and the onus is on them to find an agreement with Montpellier soon.

They are not alone in the race with Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt keeping tabs. Chelsea will need to increase their offer to secure his transfer.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Wahi, but their approach could depend on how quickly Folarin Balogun is sold.