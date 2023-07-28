Chelsea submit fresh bid for Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have submitted an improved offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the past 24 hours, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

It is an open secret that the Blues are desperate to bolster their midfield areas this summer after offloading the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and N’Golo Kante.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Caicedo throughout the summer, and have had a bid in the region of £70m rejected immediately.

Caicedo has a long-term contract at the club, and Brighton are not willing to let him go cheaply. Romano claims that Chelsea have now come up with another bid, in the region of £80m but Brighton have turned it down yet again.

Romano further adds that the two clubs are still negotiating over a potential move, but no agreement has been reached as yet.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea have submitted new bid for Moisés Caicedo in the last 24 hours. 🚨🔵 #CFC Understand Chelsea new proposal was £80m (€93m in Euros) — and it was immediately rejected by Brighton. ⛔️ #BHAFC Negotiations remain ongoing but no agreement at this stage. pic.twitter.com/NNk1Cg7CdY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

Should Chelsea move on?

It appears that the Blues are finding it really difficult to secure a deal for the 21-year-old. They do have money to spend and meeting his personal terms will not be a big issue, but the London giants are struggling to get a deal agreed with Brighton.

Arsenal paid £105m for West Ham skipper Declan Rice, and Brighton are within their rights to demand a similar fee. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea will come up with another offer for Caicedo, but TalkSPORT claims that Brighton are growing increasingly hopeful of keeping their star player out of Chelsea’s clutches.

If Chelsea fail to land Caicedo, they must turn their attention towards signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. The 19-year-old midfielder could leave the Saints this summer following their relegation, but Chelsea are likely to face strong competition from Liverpool to sign him.