Tottenham considering move for Bayern’s Mathys Tel

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to hold talks with Bayern Munich for the signing of highly-rated younger Mathys Tel when they meet in London next week, according to The Telegraph.

The newspaper claims that Bayern are set to meet with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Monday to discuss their latest bid to sign Harry Kane. However, the North Londoners will also use the opportunity to formalise their interest in Tel and discuss a possible deal for the forward.

The Bundesliga champions have had two bids rejected by Tottenham for Kane with the second one worth around £81m (€94m). Thomas Tuchel’s side are hopeful of getting the deal done before the 2023/24 season commences and will make a third bid in the coming days.

Kane, who has just one year left on his current contract with Tottenham, has indicated clearly he does not want to extend his contract, meaning he could leave for nothing next summer if he’s not sold. Despite his future being unresolved, the 30-year-old was named in Ange Postecoglou’s squad for the tour of Australia and the Far East.

The England striker has been a faithful servant at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and has repaid the club’s faith in him by becoming their all-time top scorer, but it’s looking likely he may leave this summer.

Reinforcement

A replacement will be needed and Tottenham have been linked with a move for several forwards but Tel has emerged as a potential target. The 18-year-old is highly rated by Bayern, especially by Tuchel who believes he could become one of the best forwards in the world in the near future.

He is likened to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe due to his style of play. He moved to the Allianz Arena from Stade Rennais last summer and has since racked up 28 appearances and six goals in the process.

The France youth international, who is valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, played a part in helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title last season following a drop in form towards the end of the campaign.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are interested in signing Tel and plan to discuss a possible deal during talks in London on Monday. However, Tuchel will be reluctant to lose the youngster due to the imminent exit of Sadio Mane to the Gulf State.

It will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich will add Tel as part of the deal to convince Spurs into selling Kane, or if they refuse to part ways with the young Frenchman and insist on a cash-only deal for the England hitman.

