Tottenham join race to sign Brennan Johnson this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a summer move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, according to The Athletic.

Spurs are in the market for a forward following the future uncertainty of Kane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The 30-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract and has so far refused to sign a new deal with the club. It is believed that the England international is open to joining Bayern and club owner Joe Lewis is prepared to cash-in if a suitable offer arrives.

Bayern have seen two bids turned by the North Londoners but both clubs have scheduled a meeting next week to find an agreement with Kane’s heart set on Allianz Arena, therefore Ange Postecoglou will need to bring in a new centre-forward.

Several players have been linked with a move to Tottenham but The Athletic claims that The Lilywhites are monitoring Johnson’s situation at Nottingham Forest and could move for him if Kane departs in the coming weeks.

Johnson’s superb form last season has attracted several suitors with Brentford keen on acquiring his services. The Bees submitted a bid worth £35m, with further potential add-ons for Johnson’s signature but it was rejected by Steve Cooper’s outfit.

Potential replacement

According to The Athletic, Forest want around £50m for Johnson – so he wouldn’t come cheap if Tottenham decide to formalise their interest this summer.

The Wales international scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 44 games across all competitions for Forest last season. He has netted 29 goals in 105 appearances in total since making his debut for the club against West Bromwich Albion at age 18.

Johnson has three years left on his current contract therefore Forest are under no pressure to sell him this summer. The Athletic further says that the 22-year-old has held talks with manager Steve Cooper over his future but the former Swansea City boss wants to keep him as he’s a key cog of his squad ahead of next season.

Brentford are expected to make another bid soon therefore Tottenham will have to act fast if they want to bring Johnson to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as it’s looking increasingly likely Kane will leave.

Read more: Report: Tottenham to hold talks over deal to sign £17m forward in London next week