Arsenal eye summer move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options, according to Football Transfers.

The online news portal claims that the Gunners have ‘expressed interest’ in signing Kvaratskhelia and their good working relationship with Napoli’s new sporting director, Mauro Meluso, could help seal a deal for the 22-year-old.

Meluso played a part in Arsenal’s move for Kiwior last season after recommending the player to the Londoners as a consultant before becoming Spezia’s sporting director.

Also, the Serie A champions determination to keep hold of Victor Osimhen this summer could also be good news for Arsenal in their pursuit of Kvaratskhelia. Napoli are unwilling to sell both players this summer after playing critical roles in their quest to win the Serie A title last season. With Osimhen set to stay, the Italians may be more willing to cash in on Kvaratskhelia.

The winger was in sensational form for Napoli last term. The 22-year-old finished the campaign with 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side. He also helped the Serie A side to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, however, they were knocked out by fellow Serie A side AC Milan.

Arsenal have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market following the arrivals of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber as Arteta looks to build a larger and more competitive squad for the new season.

Reinforcement

Arsenal are well-stocked in attack with the likes of Fábio Vieira, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah all competing for a starting spot.

However, bringing in a player with the quality of Kvaratskhelia would be a huge addition to their squad. The Georgian international, who joined Napoli last summer from Dinamo Batumi, has emerged as one of the best forwards in the world.

According to Football Transfers, Napoli have previously turned down any advances from Arsenal for Kvaratskhelia due to the fear Osimhem would be leaving the club this summer, however, their transfer position could change.

Kvaratskhelia is valued at £73m by Transfermarkt and he still has four years left on his contract, so Napoli are under no pressure to sell and the Gunners would have to make a huge offer to convince them to cash in.

