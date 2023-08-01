Chelsea line up swoop for Leeds star Tyler Adams

Chelsea are reportedly planning a swoop for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams this summer, as per The Times.

After enduring a woeful campaign last term, the Blues have decided to rebuild the squad under the new boss Mauricio Pochettino’s guidance.

The Argentinian boss has prioritised revamping the engine room in this transfer window and have identified Moises Caicedo as the primary target having already sold Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante.

However, despite being in contact with Brighton and Hove Albion over the last few weeks, Chelsea haven’t been able to find an agreement to sign the Ecuadorian.

The West London club have already submitted several bids to purchase the midfielder and their latest proposal was worth around £80m. But, Brighton have turned down all offers as they are not willing to let their star man leave for anything less than £100m.

Adams to Chelsea

So, it appears having struggled to persuade Roberto de Zerbi’s side in selling Caicedo, Chelsea have decided to line up alternative options in-case they fail to sign the South American.

According to the report by The Times, Pochettino’s side are putting together a shortlist of alternative midfield targets and have included Adams in it.

The report further claims that the USA international has a relegation clause included in his current contract and Chelsea can activate it this summer as the Peacocks failed to secure their Premier League status for next season.

The Times also says that apart from Adams, Ajax star Edson Alvarez is on Chelsea’s wish-list as well. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Blues eventually manage to secure a deal for Caicedo or opt to shift focus on alternative targets such as Adams.

The 24-year-old – valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt – is a talented midfielder and could be a good signing for Chelsea if they purchase him in this transfer window.

But, Caicedo would be a better option for Chelsea over the USA international and the West Londoners wouldn’t want to miss out on signing a talent like the South American. So, Pochettino’s side should go all-out to sign Caicedo in this transfer window to bolster their midfield department ahead of next season.