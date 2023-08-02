Tottenham eye summer move for Romelu Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as a replacement for Harry Kane this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The news outlet claims that Spurs want to sign Lukaku on a season-long loan deal if Bayern Munich finally seal a move for Kane – who is keen to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bayern have made a £73m (€85m) offer plus a guaranteed plus £9m (€10m) in add-ons for the 30-year-old after the latest round of talks between the two clubs in London this week.

Though the Bundesliga champions are still a little short of Tottenham’s £100m valuation, Thomas Tuchel’s outfit are hopeful of getting the deal done before their first game of the season against RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup.

Kane’s contract with Spurs will expire next summer and he has opted against signing a new deal with the club, therefore the North Londoners are ready cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou wants Kane’s future resolved quickly as he prepares his team for the 2023/24 season and has lined-up Lukaku as a potential replacement.

Replacement for Kane

According to Football Transfers, Lukaku wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and is looking for a five-year contract worth £400,000 per week. However, Tottenham are ready to offer the striker £300,000 per week on a one-season loan without an option to buy.

Postecoglou believes Lukaku is the ideal replacement for Kane due to his enormous experience in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has previously featured for West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea during his time in England. He has scored 161 goals during his time in England and recorded 49 assists in the process.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan where he netted 14 times and provided seven assists in 37 games as they reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League and also finished 3rd in the Serie A table.

Tottenham are yet to formalise their interest in Lukaku, who is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be willing to do business with a London rival rather than sell him to a club in Italy.

