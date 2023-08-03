Tottenham progressing in talks to sign Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced in negotiations with Wolfsburg to sign highly-rated defender Micky van de Ven this summer, according to 90min.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has publicly admitted that he’s keen to strengthen his defensive options this summer and urged the clubs hierarchy to land a new centre-back ahead of the new campaign.

Tottenham have been linked with several defenders in recent weeks including Harry Maguire and Clement Lenglet, while Edmond Tapsoba and Van de Ven have widely been touted as prime targets.

Both defenders starred for their respective clubs in the Bundesliga last season and are regarded as two of the best young defenders in Germany. According to 90min, Van de Ven is a cheaper option compared to Tapsoba with Bayer Leverkusen demanding a fee in excess of £43m.

The Bundesliga outfit are refusing to lower their valuation so Tottenham have now stepped up their pursuit of van de Ven. The report says Spurs have advanced in talks with Wolfsburg over a £35m deal and an agreement could now be close.

The 22-year-old was first linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in the summer but negotiations failed to progress as Spurs contemplated their options in the market.

Strengthen

However, the club’s desperation to solve their defensive issues has forced them back to the negotiation table, and the Londoners are looking to wrap up the deal ahead of their Premier League opener against Brentford on August 13.

Van de Ven is a versatile player who can play in a traditional back four or in a back three as evidenced during his time at Wolfsburg. He has made 41 appearances, scored once, and provided three assists across all competitions.

It looks like Tottenham are closing in on a deal and they are also expected to confirm the signing of Blackburn centre-back Ashley Phillips by the end of the week.

He has already completed his medical ahead of his proposed move after a £3m deal was agreed between the two clubs. Despite the imminent arrival of the 19-year-old, Postecoglou still wants to add at least one more defender who is ready to compete for a first-team spot.

Read more: Tottenham plot move to sign £34m star, ready to offer player £300k-a-week deal – report