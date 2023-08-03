Tottenham agree terms to sign Argentinian star Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Rosario Central star Alejo Veliz ahead of a potential move this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After making his senior debut for the Argentinian side back in 2021, the 19-year-old has managed to establish himself as an integral part of their first-team squad.

Following promising performances last term, the youngster has been enjoying a stellar time this campaign, scoring 11 goals in 23 league appearances.

So, it appears having been impressed by Veliz’s recent displays in the Argentinian top-flight, Tottenham have decided to register their interest in signing him in this transfer window.

The North London club are seemingly looking to sign a new striker this summer as a potential replacement for Harry Kane – who has heavily been linked with a move away from the club.

Veliz to Tottenham

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Spurs with Jonathan David, Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani being among them, but Veliz is now emerging as a serious option.

Writing on Twitter, Romano earlier reported that Tottenham have ‘approached’ Rosario Central to sign Veliz and the two clubs are currently in ‘concrete’ negotiations to get a deal done.

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham have approached Rosario Central for 2003 born talented striker Alejo Véliz. Talks are ongoing. There’s no agreement in place between all parties but negotiations are concrete. Decision to be made in few days.”

Now, the journalist claims in a different Tweet that Spurs have already agreed on personal terms with the striker and the youngster is keen on moving to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Romano also states that Rosario Central wants to keep their star at the club until the end of their season so they are willing to retain the forward on a six-month loan deal after selling him to Tottenham this summer.

Romano wrote:

“Alejo Véliz has agreed personal terms with Tottenham, player wants to join — long term contract in place. Negotiations are underway between clubs — Rosario Central ask to keep Véliz on loan for at least six months.”

The 19-year-old, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is an excellent finisher, possesses the poacher instinct, is good in the air, has the ability to hold-up play and also works hard without possession.

Veliz is a highly talented forward and would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.